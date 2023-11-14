Fijian boxing on the rise

[File Photo]

There is a promising future for boxing in the country.

This is according to Boxing Commission of Fiji chair, Adi Narayan.

Narayan acknowledges the increasing interest from individuals who want to become promoters, which indicates progress in the sport.

“There is a possibility of a new promoter coming on board next year, so we will probably have..right now, we got five promoters, am I right? That promoter coming in will be six. So very busy 2024 for us.”

However, Narayan emphasizes that boxing should not be seen as a lucrative business for promoters, and they should not exploit the talent of boxers for personal gain.

Meanwhile, the BCF board members are expected to meet on Friday for some discussions revolving around the sport.