60 million viewers for Paul-Tyson match

Netflix has announced that the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson attracted 60 million households worldwide, with a peak of 65 million streams.

The event streamed live on Friday night, saw 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-boxer Paul defeat 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson in an eight-round bout.

The co-main event featuring Ireland’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s featherweight champion Amanda Serrano also drew significant attention, with nearly 50 million households tuning in.

Article continues after advertisement

Netflix stated that the women’s bout is “likely to be the most-watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.”

Despite the massive viewership, the livestream faced some challenges.

Downdetector, an outage tracking site, reported over 90,000 users experiencing issues with Netflix during the event’s peak.

The outage lasted roughly six hours in the United States but was resolved by Saturday.

Netflix’s entry into live sports streaming has already made a big splash, with the Paul-Tyson fight solidifying its potential to attract millions of viewers.