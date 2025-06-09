Australia may see last of Kohli, Rohit in ODI series

Source: Reuters

Australian cricket fans may have their last chance to see India batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action when the pair tour in the one-day international series starting in Perth on Sunday.

Boasting almost 600 ODIs between them, both 36-year-old Kohli and 38-year-old Rohit are active internationally only in the 50-overs format but their future beyond the three-match series is uncertain.

Rohit and Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy final in March in which they beat New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

If Australia is to be their last taste of international cricket, it will be in front of crowds packed with fans from the country’s booming Indian communities in Perth, Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.