Victory for EFL workers as union secures pay increase

Energy Fiji Limited office [File Photo]

Employees of Energy Fiji Limited are celebrating a remarkable 17 percent pay rise, a victory secured through successful negotiations by the workers’ union.

General Secretary of the Fiji Electricity Workers Association Hira Shandil disclosed that the pay increase is backdated to January.

Shandil says the payout announcement, which was relayed to workers in October, brings immense joy to staff below management positions who are direct beneficiaries.

He says that their negotiations extended to all employees, irrespective of their union membership status.

“We signed for all employees of EFL below the management level; if you are a FEWA member or not, we look after everybody. We think our co-worker who is sitting beside us is also an employee of EFL, so that’s how we go about things here with FEWA.”

Shandil also says that FEWA will also be providing $50 vouchers to all its members for Christmas.

He says this initiative, happening for the first time, is set to benefit close to 200 employees.

He further elaborated that this was made possible after they received interest on their fixed deposits.

FEWA has successfully distributed 95 percent of the vouchers, with the remaining distribution expected to be completed before Christmas.

Questions have been sent to EFL for comments.