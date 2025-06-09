TRC holds first public hearing

[file photo]

The historic Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission held its first-ever public hearing today in Suva this morning.

However, the family that was invited to share their story virtually on a Zoom call did not turn up.

Regardless, the Commission reiterates that sharing stories of past trauma is not an easy task, and they encourage people to share their accounts with them.

TRC Commissioner Ana Laqeretabua says that they are aware of the sensitive nature of this hearing process.

“It’s not an easy thing to come and sit before three strangers and tell people what you’ve lived through, and how it’s impacted you as individuals, but also as a family.”

Laqeretabua adds that as a Commission, their main task is to continue to facilitate space for survivors top share their stories.

She says that this is a process for the nation, for individuals, and a process that Fiji has never been through before.

Laqeretabua adds that this is all very new in terms of what the Commission is doing, the facilitation of space, ensuring that it’s safe, ensuring that people feel safe when they come to us with their stories.

Another TRC Commissioner, Sekove Naqiolevu says that they don’t want to re-inflict the trauma that the survivors have gone through when they share their stories.

“Don’t forget, a lot of these people have been traumatized through the people of 1987, 2000, 2006. So what we need to be careful about is that we don’t re-traumatize them. You know what I mean? That would even be far worse. So that is why we’re dealing in this way. We have a safe space.”

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission will have another hearing tomorrow morning where some survivor have confirmed to share their story with the Commission.

