Training targets climate and human rights action

[file photo]

Pacific civil society groups are leading efforts to address the climate change, inequality and environmental degradation through a human rights–based approach.

UN Human Rights Pacific Representative Heike Alefsen says the crisis affects marginalized groups, including women, youth, indigenous people and persons with disabilities.

She highlighted this during the opening of the week-long Human Rights, Climate Change and Business in the Pacific Diplomacy Training Workshop which also includes participants from seven Pacific nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Alefsen says the workshop aims to equip participants with skills to advance climate justice through meaningful participation, accountability and protecting community rights.

“It is not only possible but necessary and it has three aspects. Firstly, recognizing and ensuring that we pay attention to the rights of affected communities.”

Alefsen stresses that civil society plays a critical role by sharing reliable information and mobilizing communities.

The workshop which features civil society, government and businesses will conclude on Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.