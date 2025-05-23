Tonga Business Mission sparks $2m in deals

[Photo: Supplied]

Approximately $2 million worth of immediate export deals were generated during the Tonga Business Mission held earlier this month.

The mission, facilitated by Investment Fiji and the Ministry for Trade, has been an ongoing effort to strengthen trade relations in the Pacific region and promote Fijian-made products and services internationally.

These export opportunities span several key sectors, including energy, food and beverages, forestry, and wholesale/retail.

Notably, the energy sector led the way, with Paradise Technologies securing multiple high-value leads.

In the food and beverages sector, companies such as Juice Fiji, Food Processors Fiji Ltd, and Future Farms Pte Ltd (trading as Rooster Poultry) engaged in promising negotiations and partnerships with Tongan distributors.

Discussions are also underway in the forestry and wholesale/retail sectors, with companies like Tropik Woods, Ashabhai, and Vinod Patel & Company Pte Ltd having actively explored export opportunities.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, acknowledged the efforts of the private sector and highlighted the organisation’s commitment to supporting Fijian exporters.

Chetty acknowledged that several companies are still in the process of finalizing deals and as negotiations continue, the total value of exports is expected to increase.

