Red Cross pushes for stronger local leadership

Fiji Red Cross has reiterated that local leadership must step up as humanitarian needs grow.

The call came after the Society’s National Council met in Suva to review its Mid-Term Strategic Plan.

Leaders from all 16 branches flagged both progress and urgent gaps. They said stronger coordination was needed to meet rising demand.

The Society said it was sticking with its community-led model. But they add that volunteers need more support and governance must stay strong.

The Fiji Red Cross said the work ahead would rely on local action backed by a clear national direction.

