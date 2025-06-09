President highlights unity as he tours India’s free mega hospital

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has joined hundreds in Muddenahalli, India to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, calling his message of unity, compassion and service a guide for today’s world.

Speaking at the event, Lalabalavu says Sai Baba’s teachings of “Love All, Serve All. Help Ever, Hurt Never” continue to inspire global efforts to uplift the vulnerable.

He also linked the celebrations to the Pacific’s “Ocean of Peace” declaration, saying it reflects the inner harmony and stillness humanity seeks.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President says true leadership demands fairness, humility and love, and reaffirmed his responsibility to treat all Fijians equally regardless of religion, culture or ethnicity.

He thanked Sri Madhusudan Sai for advancing Sai Baba’s humanitarian mission, including global initiatives that provide free healthcare, education and meals across 100 countries.

Lalabalavu also acknowledged the work of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Suva, which has completed over 420 free cardiac surgeries and more than 38,000 heart screenings since 2022.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

During the visit, the President toured a new 600-bed multi-specialty hospital and the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, both of which provide free care.

The event featured reflections from various institutions on how Sai Baba’s principles of love, service and universal brotherhood continue to transform lives.

Lalabalavu says Fiji’s diversity is its strength and that the theme One World, One Family offers a powerful reminder that with love, unity and compassion, “we can conquer everything.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.