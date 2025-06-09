Police probe Batinikama road roller fire

Police are continuing investigations in Batinikama, outside Labasa, where a road roller machine was allegedly set on fire earlier this month.

When FBC News visited the area today, officers were still present at the scene as inquiries into the incident continue.

It is believed the roller belongs to Fair Deal, a contractor company engaged by the Fiji Roads Authority.

Residents say they woke up earlier this month to find the machine completely destroyed.

The incident comes as a contradiction, as residents, particularly cane farmers in the area, have often raised concerns and complaints about poor road conditions, and for road machinery to now be allegedly burned in the same community has raised further concern.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has described the act as both frustrating and demoralizing, saying it “defies logic” when government and contractors are working hard to improve road infrastructure for the benefit of communities.

The site where the machine was parked remains under police investigation.

