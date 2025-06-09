Plan to stop bus card chaos for students

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/Facebook]

The Education Ministry is fixing major problems with the student bus card system.

They are working with Vodafone Fiji to make transport easier and more reliable.

Students have faced long delays getting replacement cards, misuse of cards, and limited travel hours.

These issues were discussed in a meeting this week between Education Minister Aseri Radrodro and Vodafone Fiji CEO Elenoa Biukoto.

Radrodro said the goal was to make sure students don’t lose access to transport during the switch to new cards.

The team also looked at improving how lost cards are replaced and extending travel hours to suit student needs.

Biukoto and her team are expected to align Vodafone’s systems with the Ministry’s to improve how services are delivered.

