Only 80 families helped amidst 1,000 applications

The Rural Housing Assistance Program has supported 80 families.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says that while they received over 1,000 applications, they could assist only 80 households due to availability.

Ditoka emphasizes that initiatives like the Seafarers Entrepreneurship, Crossings, and Footpaths programs are all designed to uplift rural and maritime communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also have the water and the hygiene program. That’s something that we will also like to see more of to ensure that we have clean drinking water for all rural dwellers. For now, that’s one of the most popular ones as well, just for the reason that people need good, clean, potable drinking water in their communities.”

Stressing the importance of improving water access and hygiene in remote areas, Ditoka stresses the government’s commitment to enhancing living conditions for these communities.