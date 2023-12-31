MSAF negotiates management of local jetties

Natovi jetty

The Maritime and Safety Authority of Fiji is planning to take over the management of all local jetties by next year.

This has been highlighted by MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki, who highlighted the need to have a discussion with the Fiji Roads Authority and other stakeholders, starting with Natovi Jetty.

He says they have appointed a jetty master for Natovi and Nabouwalu jetty since they are currently on a 24-hour’ operation and safety of both the vessels and passengers is their priority.

“We had a meeting last Friday with all operators in Natovi, and we have allocated two hours per ship for that ship to come in, unload, and load within those two hours, and some of the vessels they do bunkering in Natovi where oil trucks are coming in.”



MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki

Cawaki adds that a two-hour’ slot is currently given to every vessel that comes in from Nabouwalu and Natovi Jetty, which are currently monitored by MSAF.