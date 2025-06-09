Ministry reviews vehicle policy to tackle congestion

The Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the type and number of vehicles on Fiji’s roads is a growing concern, contributing to traffic congestion and road safety issues nationwide.

He highlighted that factors such as the number of vehicles entering Fiji, their age, and overall condition are critical and need to be addressed.

The Ministry, together with the Land Transport Authority, is reviewing the existing policy to ensure roads remain safe and traffic manageable. The review will consider vehicle age, roadworthiness, and the optimum number of vehicles that should operate on Fiji’s roads at any given time.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau

“We cannot have an infinite number of vehicles for a finite number of kilometers of roads. So there needs to be some sort of formula there, taking into consideration the kilometers of roads, the congestion, the age of the vehicles, etc.”

Ro Filipe added that the review could lead to measures limiting the import of second-hand vehicles and stricter regulations on the age and standards of vehicles entering the country.

He stressed these steps are necessary to reduce congestion, improve road safety, and ensure a sustainable transport system for the future.

