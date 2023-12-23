Ministry donates excavator to Sawakasa cluster

The Sawakasa farming cluster in Tailevu will be able to increase their production after receiving an excavator from the Agriculture Ministry.

Minister, Vatimi Rayalu, says the machine is a valuable asset for the cluster, as it will aid in various farming activities.

Rayalu says it’s essential for the Ministry and cluster members to work together to ensure that their resources are utilized without any internal conflict.

“The fact that there have been reported cases of disputes among cluster members over the utilization of the donated excavator is a serious issue. Disagreements over shared resources can lead to inefficiencies, hinder collective progress, and adversely impact the overall success of the farming cluster. I don’t want that to happen here.”

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to provide additional support, such as training sessions on the proper use and maintenance of the excavator.