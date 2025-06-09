Melanesian strength lies in shared vision, says PM

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has hailed the 23rd Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders Summit as a powerful reminder of Melanesian unity and strength.

He said this gathering was more than a leaders’ meeting, it was a family reunion of brothers and friends.

Rabuka stressed the summit reinforced shared values of sovereignty, solidarity, and sustainable development.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He acknowledged the tough challenges facing the region but said what gives hope is the clear vision and unity among Melanesian countries.

Rabuka thanked fellow leaders and the MSG Secretary for their leadership and commitment.

He urged all to carry the spirit of respect and kinship back home and build on this unity with action and resolve.

Rabuka also reflected on the personal sacrifices leaders make, praying for strength and blessing for their families who bear the burden at home.

He said the summit deepened the bonds that make Melanesia strong and called on everyone to honor and protect these ties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.