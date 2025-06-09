Melanesia set to lead global push

Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Leaders [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka used the Melanesian summit to announce Melanesia’s move from local priorities to shaping international affairs.

Rabuka said that while Melanesian countries have traditionally concentrated on economic development, climate resilience, and cultural preservation, they are now realizing their growing influence on global matters.

“Traditionally focused on regional concerns such as economic development, climate resilience, and cultural preservation, Melanesian countries are increasingly recognizing their potential to influence broader international issues.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka stressed Melanesia’s duty to contribute to global stability amid rising conflict, poverty, and environmental crises even when not directly involved in disputes.

The Prime Minister acknowledged regional cooperation and called for deeper partnership to spread peace, hope, and life beyond Melanesian borders.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka highlighted the upcoming Solomon Islands summit as a key opportunity to spearhead a movement promoting peace in conflict zones, nurturing hope, and supporting life where it’s most needed.

This new stance aligns Melanesia with other small island developing states asserting stronger voices on peace, climate action and sustainable development worldwide.

