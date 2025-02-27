Man handed lengthy prison term for raping niece

[File Photo]

A 56- year- old man convicted of raping 17- year- old in 2022 has been sentenced to 11-years and 10-months with a non-parole period of eight years and four months by the Suva High Court.

The man was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of rape.

The victim was 17- years at the time of the offending of the three counts and was a year older during the fourth count while the accused was 53- years-old.

The court heard that the victim was traveling with the accused in his vehicle to pick up his daughter in August 2022 when he committed the offense.

He again indecently assaulted her on 16 March 2023 when she was visiting his home.

In mitigation the court heard that the accused was the sole breadwinner of the family and also looked after his mother and mother-in-law.

The court was also informed that the accused had a number of serious medical conditions and was a first offender.

The High Court Judge stated that according to the victim she no longer trusts people’s motives and while she feels she has healed, she continues to have memories of the trauma.

The victim has also struggled with fear and depression.

The court has issued a permanent domestic violence restraining order against the man.

