Major infrastructure project aims to solve Suva’s water issues

Tamavua Water Treatment Plant. [File Photo]

The Tamavua Water Treatment Plant and Elevated Areas Infrastructure Project is expected to resolve Suva’s longstanding water issues within 12 to 24 months.

This, according to Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, who says that work will soon begin on the Tamavua Project.

He says this includes dividing the pipeline from Sawani Junction to Colo-i-Suva, and constructing a pump station and large water reservoirs.

Ro Filipe says the work has been challenging, as there were many gaps in the existing pipelines and in the handover process.

He adds that the Ministry is working hard not only internally but also in planning projects, scoping, and securing funding.

“So I believe with the work in the last two and a half years, three years, we are on top of it. And, you know, infrastructure as a government if we have eight years, we will solve a lot of the issues.”

Ro Filipe says he is optimistic as progress continues on water and road infrastructure, but some challenges remain due to climate change, environmental factors, and funding constraints.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says the Coalition Government will continue supporting infrastructure development as part of its 2050 Vision.

“And we are working diligently to implement the three-year and five-year development plan, focusing on the basics such as water, roads, health, and education.”

Professor Prasad adds that the government is focusing on climate-resilient projects, renewable energy, and rural connectivity to ensure balanced development across both urban and rural areas.

