Informal settlers express hope for upcoming budget

Despite living within town boundaries, residents of Bouma informal settlement outside Labasa remain cut off from basic services.

Mostly populated by fishermen, they are making a heartfelt plea for the upcoming 2025-26 budget to include an assistance package for informal settlements not connected to the main water and electricity grids.

Fisherman Reginald Fongtoy hopes that the government will extend the supply of water and electricity to their communities, as it’s a daily struggle with, reliance on rainwater, and just a few solar lights.

“We’ve been living in this community for the last 20 years. All for the sake of education, but we haven’t had electricity and water supply since then. Though there have been talks and visits from government officials, nothing has been done. But we hope for assistance.”

Another resident of the Namara informal settlement outside Labasa, Kamal Kumar, says the price of basic items has risen in the past months, hoping the government could assist in reviewing the prices to meet their earnings.

“I’m a fisherman. I depend entirely on the sea for our survival, but most times, what we earn could not match the prices on supermarket shelves, but we are coping, and hopefully, the government will continue with the back-to-school assistance for parents like us.”

While there has been much discussion surrounding informal settlements, residents in Labasa remain hopeful that the government will include specific housing assistance in the 2025-2026 National Budget announcement this Friday.

