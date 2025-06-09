Hidden substances and drug use prompt action in schools

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education is stepping up efforts to fight drug use in schools by reviewing its policies and giving the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council a lead role.

Acting CEO Josua Naisele says students are sneaking banned substances into schools, with alcohol hidden in soft drink bottles and even primary students caught using marijuana.

“I would like to reiterate the call that they need to take due care of the children, of the parents, when they are leaving for school, when they’re leaving home and also when they come back from school to home. So that is currently what we are trying to do, request parents and stakeholders to take also due care and responsibility.”

Naisele adds that tobacco, suki, cigarettes, and vapes remain common on school grounds.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro urges parents, guardians, and communities to take greater responsibility for student welfare.

He stresses protecting students from drugs is not just the job of teachers or schools.

With the International Day against Drug Abuse approaching, Radrodro encourages teachers and parents to raise awareness about the risks of drug abuse.

