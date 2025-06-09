Harassment at sea hits all genders, captain warns

Captain Melania Taliadrodro

Harassment and bullying on ships affect both men and women, says South Sea Cruises Captain Melania Taliadrodro.

Speaking on Seafarers’ Day, she challenged the view that only women are targeted, noting male cadets and crew have also been victims.

“It doesn’t only happen or occur to females, it happens to males as well. I’ve been in ships where the males are harassed, cadets, EWR and DWR as well. Not from officers but other departments.”

Taliadrodro reiterates the need to recognize harassment can happen to anyone, regardless of gender, especially in the male-dominated maritime industry.

She urges seafarers to know their rights under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC 2006) and company policies protecting against all forms of abuse, including cyberbullying.

Taliadrodro calls for a culture of respect onboard and encourages victims to speak out.

