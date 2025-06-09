Government reconsiders automatic student progression rule

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Education Ministry is reviewing the automatic progression policy after warnings that the long-standing “no-repeat” rule is damaging student performance.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms the proposal to revise the policy has been sent to the Solicitor-General for legal advice. Once cleared, it will be submitted to Cabinet.

Radrodro states that policies must ensure quality education, and some students need more time to grasp lessons.

Article continues after advertisement

He said this was why the ministry is re-evaluating automatic progression.

“I think any policy from the Ministry of Education should ensure that quality education is provided to every child. That’s why we are review-ing the automatic progression policy because we see that some stu-dents do need more time.”

The Fijian Teachers Association and the Fiji Teachers Union have called for an immediate end to the policy, saying it undermines basic literacy and numeracy.



Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga said decisions on student promotion should rest with teachers, school heads and parents.

“Why are we promoting all these students automatically every year? The parents who raised this during the recent Education Act Review consultation were absolutely right. They are fully correct.”

Teacher unions revealed earlier this year that schools have followed an unofficial no-repeat poli-cy for nearly a decade.

The issue prompted a national consultation in January with 80 participants and an online survey.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.