Government pushes reforms as hospital upgrades lag

Major health projects are facing delays, raising concern over access to essential services.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu maintains that reforms are underway to close gaps in the system.

He notes that the Private Public Partnership scheme has already handled more than half a million patient visits at a cost of over $27 million.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj states many doctors and dentists have applied to join the triple PPP program but have been waiting for years.

“There is a process to go through, not only within the Ministry of Health, but the Ministry of Planning. Once requirements are met, they can be included in the program.”

Dr. Lalabalavu explains there is a process within the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Planning, and once requirements are met, applicants can be included.

Questions were also raised about new hospital projects in Suva.

Dr. Lalabalavu says site-clearance is underway for the Korea-funded Tamavua rehabilitation hospital, while India is managing the super-specialty hospital project.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj questioned the location of the specialty hospital, pointing out it sits close to the Kinoya Treatment Plant, which causes unbearable stench.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the Government of India selected the land.

Regarding CWM Hospital, Dr. Lalabalavu adds that a DFAT-funded master plan will determine whether the facility stays in its current location or is relocated.

The master plan, he adds will guide decisions on how the space will be utilized.

