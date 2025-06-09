Government moves to clear old criminal records

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Cabinet has agreed to review laws that could allow old and minor criminal records to be wiped.

This will give reformed Fijians a better chance at jobs and travel.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu confirmed the move in a social media post, saying the review will focus on offences like petty theft, small fights, curfew breaches, and drunk driving, if committed over 10 years ago.

She said many of these individuals have changed their lives but still face barriers due to past records especially when applying for jobs or visas overseas.

While Fiji’s current laws allow for non-disclosure of minor convictions, Bainivalu said many foreign governments do not accept these certificates.

She said the planned changes aim to fix this gap and help more Fijians access opportunities, without compromising public safety.

