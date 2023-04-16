Business

Food attracts customers at Gold FM Roc Market

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 16, 2023 4:00 pm

Food, beverages, and pastries are a famous go-to place for many people at the Gold FM Market Day in Suva today.

The rain did not deter people from turning out in numbers and taking advantage of home-made goodies and other products.

The Roc Market gives opportunities for single mothers like Kalisiana Tiko to earn extra cash.

“At the moment, it’s a bit hard for us because all the food prices have gone up and we have to manage. And I am a single mother of triplets, and I am not working, so this is the only thing that can help me buy stuff for my kids.”

58-year-old Former chef Christophe Samuel was also present to make income for his family.

“I was working here in a catering business, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I switched to farming. I got one farm. I was baking the whole night and came this morning with my products, and like every month, I came to ROC Market.”

The Gold FM Market Day is held every third Sunday of the month in Suva, where small businesses sell their products.

