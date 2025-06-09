Floods and red tape stall projects

Major infrastructure projects are facing long delays due to slow environmental approvals, unfinished designs and land disputes.

These barriers have stalled key works in several regions, including road and bridge upgrades urgently needed in rural areas.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau told Parliament the delays are holding back transport links, water access, and major construction programs.

“Another project which has been on and off for the last 15 years, the Rewa-Vutia road upgrading, including a bridge to connect tall villages to the mainland.This is awaiting environmental approvals and faces logistical difficulties, given the sensitive environment and river systems.”

Ro Filipe states the the Moturiki water project is also struggling.

The Minister adds that recent flooding in the North damaged bridges and forced a road closure.

The work is urged to be hasten in order to support the communities.

Despite the setbacks, Ro Filipe states the ministry isworking with partners on long-term plans including the PG Roads Plan and Water Sector Strategy to 2050, to cut delays and improve essential services.

