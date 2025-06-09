Fiji businesses urged to drive growth

The business community has been urged to push for stronger growth as the economy continues to rise.

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica delivered the call at the 2025 Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

He says the country’s momentum should drive fresh investment and bold ideas.

Kamikamica says, Investment Fiji, according to the Minister also reported growing interest, with more than 200 projects worth over $6 billion now in the pipeline.

“From market research to regulatory guidance, Investment Fiji provides comprehensive support that empowers local and foreign investors to succeed. By championing investment initiatives and delivering these essential services, they ensure that businesses thrive and expand.”

Kamikamica noted that the economy grew by 3.5 percent last year and is expected to increase to 3.2 percent this year.

Waste Recycle Fiji Limited CEO Amitesh Deo says the business environment remains demanding, but staying consistent is crucial.

Business leaders were encouraged to invest in skilled workers, use new technology and lead with honesty as Fiji aims to build a stronger and more competitive economy.

