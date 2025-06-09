Fiji braces for heavy rain

[File Photo]

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a heavy rain warning for several areas across Fiji.

The alert covers interior and coastal regions of southeastern Viti Levu, stretching from Momi-Sigatoka through Navua to Suva and up to Rakiraki.

It also includes Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, Yasawa, southern and interior parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands, Cikobia, Qelelevu, as well as the Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

A trough of low pressure continues to bring rain and thunderstorms to most parts of Fiji today. Southeast winds are expected to dominate from tomorrow.

Residents in affected areas should expect occasional heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Winds may reach speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour.

Seas will be rough to very rough, with moderate southerly swells.

Across the rest of Fiji, the forecast predicts cloudy skies with occasional showers. Isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible. Southeasterly winds will be moderate to fresh and seas will remain rough.

Potential impacts include flash flooding in low-lying settlements and business areas, disrupting traffic.

Urban streets with poor drainage may experience surface flooding.

Power outages and service disruptions could occur in severely affected locations.

Light structures in exposed communities risk damage, and some communication and electricity supply lines may be affected.

Crops and small trees could sustain damage, potentially blocking transport routes.

Coastal flooding is also possible during high tide in low-lying shore areas.

Residents in vulnerable zones are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

