Ferry set to transform Yasawa travel and tourism

South Sea Cruises has unveiled the $14 million Yasawa Flyer III, a new high-capacity vessel set to strengthen tourism and community links across the Yasawa Islands.

The project is part of an $80 million expansion by Fijian Holdings, which includes new vessels resorts, and attractions.

The 30-metre ferry, built by AusShips in Brisbane can carry 320 passengers.

It replaces the Yasawa Flyer II, which served for 20 years and transported 2.5 million travellers.

Its successor is expected to carry more than 3.5 million over its lifetime.

CEO Brad Rutherford said the Flyer III would operate daily and remain central to Yasawa transport for the next two decades.

He said it was designed with quality over cost and confirmed a second vessel, MV Jaguar, is already under construction.

“We forecast over the next 20 years that this boat will only assist driving new developments, new growth in the industry across all segments, whether it be accommodation, activity or day trip offerings.”

Rutherford said the ferry shifts the company’s reach from the budget market to a wider range of visitors.

“In doing so, it will spread the benefits of tourism more widely, supporting locally owned homestays, community businesses and resorts. Ladies and gentlemen, as we celebrate growth, we must speak of responsibility. None of these programs would be possible without a strong foundation of safety.”

He said it would also support island communities that rely on it as the only scheduled service through the Yasawas.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka described the launch as a milestone for maritime transport and tourism.

He said passenger safety was critical and all operators must meet maritime standards.

Gavoka said the vessel would drive investment, open new opportunities and support villages through projects like South Sea Cruises’ Vinaka Fiji Trust.

The Yasawa Flyer III will officially enter service on Monday after introductory trips this week.

