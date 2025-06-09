Farming for a fresh start

In the Western Division, a powerful transformation is taking place not through lectures or punishments, but through seeds, soil, and second chances.

Twenty young boys recently took part in a unique rehabilitation camp at Inspire Pacific Village, where farming is more than just growing crops; it’s about healing and rebuilding lives.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, visited the camp and offered words of encouragement, reminding the boys that the future is still theirs to shape.

Article continues after advertisement

“No matter your past, every seed you plant is a step toward a new beginning. We are proud to support this initiative, which not only teaches life skills but also restores confidence and purpose.”

The camp is part of Inspire Pacific’s Tagane Mai program, which helps young people find direction through activities like sports, music, arts, leadership training and now, farming.

With the Ministry’s support, the boys are learning to grow food in backyard gardens, start small poultry farms, and even try their hand at beekeeping.

These hands-on skills are meant to help them sustain themselves while gaining a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.