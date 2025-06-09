Employment Ministry reviewing systems to improve disability inclusion

Source: Raconteur

The Ministry of Employment is reviewing its systems and operational plans to better support workers with disabilities, Deputy Secretary Atish Kumar says.

Speaking at a workshop on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Kumar says Fiji must ensure equal pay, safe work conditions and clear workplace procedures so people with disabilities can work confidently and productively.

“The Ministry is working with employers, unions and the ILO to shape policies that remove discrimination and strengthen inclusive practices.”

Kumar says many workplace procedures still do not adequately cater for employees with disabilities and must be redesigned through proper planning and evidence-based decisions.

ILO Pacific Director Martin Wandera told participants that disability inclusion is a matter of justice, not charity.

He highlighted that while people with disabilities make up an estimated 3.3 percent of Fiji’s population, only 15 percent are in paid work.

Wandera says exclusion carries economic and social costs, while inclusion unlocks talent, improves productivity and strengthens workplaces. He adds that government, employers, unions and education systems must work together to improve accessibility, support services and skills development.

“The goal is a Fiji where everyone, regardless of ability, can contribute meaningfully to the workforce, and he hopes the workshop delivers concrete steps toward that vision.”

