Sangam Nursing School expands as demand increase

TISI Sangam College of Nursing 2024 graduates

The TISI Sangam Nursing School in Labasa continues to grow from strength to strength, producing hundreds of graduates each year and preparing for further expansion to meet national demand.

This is according to TISI Sangam Fiji Chief Executive Officer Jai Narayan, who says that this year alone the school received more than 300 applications, although it could only offer 125 places to qualified students.

He confirms that plans are now underway to establish another nursing school in Nadi, which will help accommodate students from Viti Levu who miss out on securing a place in Labasa.

“We are in talks with the Ministry of Health, and discussions are ongoing to set up another campus in Nadi. This will ensure that students who do not secure a place in Labasa can be accommodated there. The Ministry has been very cooperative, and within a year or so, we hope to see the new campus established.”

Narayan says the Labasa campus continues to produce a strong pool of highly trained nurses, with the majority of graduates coming from Vanua Levu, which he describes as a significant achievement for the region.

“The trend is changing now. This year we had about 300 plus applicants, and over 200 qualified for a place at the Nursing College. However, we could only provide 125 spaces, and all 125 have been taken up by students from the Northern Division from Taveuni, Savusavu, and across Vanua Levu. The school was established under the Look North Policy, so priority is given to Northern Division students.”

He adds that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, as Sangam graduates continue to be absorbed into local health facilities as well as overseas markets such as New Zealand and Australia.

Meanwhile, Sangam’s long-standing commitment to education, professional development, and cultural preservation continues to position it as a key contributor to Fiji’s nursing workforce and national progress.

