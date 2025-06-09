Dashcam exposes robbery duo in Suva

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested and charged over an alleged aggravated robbery.

Totogo Police say the two were identified from a dashcam video widely circulated online.

The alleged incident took place on June 15 at Butt Street in Suva.

The footage sparked public outcry and helped officers locate the victim, who filed a formal report on June 20.

CCTV footage from nearby businesses and community tips led to the arrest of the pair, who now face a joint charge of aggravated robbery.

They are expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say investigations are still underway to find others linked to the case.

