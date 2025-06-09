Cycling for wellness and fun in Nadi

Wailoaloa in Nadi is fast becoming more than a beach destination, it’s also emerging as a hub for small businesses promoting healthier, active lifestyles.

One such venture is Bicycle Fiji, a locally operated business owned by Kai Wang, who is passionate about encouraging people to stay fit while exploring Nadi.

Wang says his love for sports inspired him to start the business, which offers bicycle rentals, sales, and maintenance services for both locals and tourists.

Article continues after advertisement



[Bicycle Fiji owner Kai Wang]

“I personally really like sports. I like football, soccer, swimming and bicycle. So I think if I can do bicycle business here, make more people enjoy these sports and get involved in cycling. And also, we provide quality bicycle, we provide service, provide bicycle rental, make more and more people enjoy cycling.”

For Wang, the motivation goes beyond business. He was shocked to learn how lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and heart problems affect many Fijians, particularly those in their 50s and 60s—an age he considers still young and full of potential.

“Many of them just finish their life in the middle of 50 something, 60 something. I was so shocked because this age in China or Japan, just beginning, still very very young. So this age for stop life, I feel shocked a lot. That’s why I want to bring this business here, this sport here.”

Through cycling, Wang hopes more people will adopt healthy routines that improve their quality of life, combining wellness with fun.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.