Court told PM had no authority in FICAC dismissal

The Suva High Court heard that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka did not have the authority to advise President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to revoke the appointment of former Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

This was the position of Tanya Waqanika, the lawyer representing the former FICAC Commissioner, during Malimali’s judicial review hearing before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was also present in court.

The Prime Minister’s office was represented by Simione Valenitabua while the President and the Attorney-General’s office were represented by Deputy Solicitor-General Eliesa Tuiloma.

The application was filed to review the powers exercised by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in terminating Malimali’s appointment based on advice from the Prime Minister.

The court heard Malimali’s legal argument that the President did not have the constitutional authority to dismiss her as FICAC Commissioner solely on the Prime Minister’s advice.

Rabuka had first announced Malimali’s suspension and later confirmed that the President had dismissed her following his recommendation.

