FHRADC seeks more funding

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is hopeful that its budget submission will be prioritized ahead of the 2025–2026 National Budget announcement.

While appearing before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, the Commission revealed critical staffing shortages and budgetary constraints that have plagued the institution for years.

At the time of the 2017 audit, only nine of the Commission’s 35 established positions were filled and as of today, just 12 staff are employed.

Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says the Commission needs more funding to fulfill its mandate.

“We’re looking at setting up legal units, which we don’t have. More investigating officers. We only have two investigating officers in SUVA office, and one in Lautoka, which recently got open. And these staff, lack of staff capacities have been ongoing since 2017.”

Commissioner, Alefina Vuki also expressed concern that, in some cases, private institutions are receiving higher levels of government funding than the Commission.

“So what I’m saying is that in terms of the human rights institution as an independent institution, the government should wake up that when it provides adequate funding to the institution, it is a clear sign and an objective fact that it is serious about human rights issues in the country, and it contributes to its own reputation as a sound democratic state.”

She says they are working with the Ministry of Finance and have been assured of some level of increased support.

“We had submitted for a budget of $6.5 million, and part of that sub-mission really was to fill the vacancy with attractive salaries. And the Permanent Secretary for Finance had stated to us that he would do all he can to give us the budget that we were asking for.”

The Commission is requesting for $6.25 million in the new financial year.

