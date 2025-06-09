Bilateral pledge to crush narcotics threat

China and Fiji have renewed their commitment to fight the growing drug abuse crisis threatening Fiji’s communities.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian said the recent China-Fiji 50th anniversary walkathon was more than a health event,it was a pledge to unite against narcotics.

“The campaign against drugs requires sustained commitment and joint actions by governments, communities and international partners. Today’s work song marks China and Fiji’s strong confidence to build a drug-free Fiji where people thrive in health and harmony.”

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian

Ambassador Jian warns drug abuse threatens social stability and the future of Fiji’s youth, fueling poverty and crime.

Both countries agree that tackling drug abuse needs ongoing, coordinated action from governments, communities and global partners.

