Big win for Navitilevu villages

People in Nayavuira and nearby villages now have better access to clean water and safer healthcare after major upgrades to WASH facilities at their nursing station.

The improvements are expected to boost health outcomes and ease pressure on local health workers.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu said the new facilities would improve service delivery for the Navitilevu district.

“This development is a step forward in our efforts to provide quality and accessible healthcare to all Fijians, especially those in rural and remote areas. It also ensures that our health workers can operate in safer and more efficient environments,”

The upgrades were funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea and delivered by UNICEF.

UNICEF Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch states they remain committed to working with the Health Ministry to strengthen healthcare in Fiji.

