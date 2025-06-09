Ban glue sales to kids, Council urges

[File Photo]

The consumer watchdog wants glue sales restricted to protect children from harm.

As part of its 2025–2026 budget submissions, the Consumer Council of Fiji is calling for tighter rules.

It wants glue sold only by licensed retailers and banned from minors.

Seema Shandil [File Photo]

Chief Executive Seema Shandil states that the sale of these products is poorly controlled and puts vulnerable people at risk.

“Actually this council is deeply concerned about the unregulated sale of industrial glue and needles, which is increasingly being misused by children and at-risk youths. So glue sniffing and access to injectable drug tools pose serious public health and safety risks, including addiction. As we all know, brain damage and the spread of diseases that are most talked about, which is HIV and AIDS.”

Shandil said action was needed to build a safer, healthier society.

“We have called on the government and the policymakers to consider restricting glue sales to licensed retailers and prohibit sales to minors, introduce strict age verifications and point of sale controls, also we need to regulate needle distribution, maybe requiring prescription and safe disposal programs. “

With the budget due Friday, the Council says it’s now up to leaders to act through law and funding.

