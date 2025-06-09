Bad roads costing Labasa taxi operators

[File Photo]

Public service providers in Labasa want rural road access fixed in the upcoming National Budget.

Labasa Taxi Association Chair Mahen Prasad highlights that bad roads push drivers to avoid some routes.

He adds that high vehicle repair costs are hurting operators.

“But we are waiting for the hospital site to mark our side so we can provide the service to the hospital staff and the people, including patients. And we are waiting for the condition of the roads in rural areas, especially the Namoli Road. It’s in very bad condition, and I’m really happy if the government can look at that, and the drainage is very bad.”

Carrier Operators President Mukesh Chand warns drivers face risky river crossings on some roads.

Chand also calls for pensions to rise to at least $150 to help with the high cost of living.

The 2025-2026 national budget will be announced this Friday.

