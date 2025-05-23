Addressing domestic violence through story telling

The media is being recognized as a powerful tool in Fiji’s efforts to end domestic violence.

As part of the National Action to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls, the media is now one of the seven priority settings identified to drive change and influence how society responds to violence against women and children.

Action Plan National Coordinator Selai Korovusere says ethical and respectful reporting can play a key role in shifting public attitudes and helping survivor.

“The media setting is one of the prioritized setting of government national action plan apart from the seven setting that we have and most importantly since the media has a huge influence.”

Efforts are now underway to engage media leaders directly, so these values can be shared across newsrooms and reporting practices.

Korovusere says the next step is holding high-level dialogues with editors and media executives.

Meanwhile, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says more young journalists are entering the field without gender training.

The advocates agree that ethical, gender-sensitive reporting is critical to ending domestic violence.

They say when the media gets it right, it can help protect survivors, challenge harmful mindsets, and build a more informed and supportive society.

