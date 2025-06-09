Addiction crisis sparks alarm

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua states that drug abuse and trafficking are reshaping Fiji through addiction, suffering, and greed.

He warns that inaction will cost the country its future.

Speaking at the launch of IDADAIT Week in the Western Division, Naivalurua called for national unity, urging leaders at all levels to take a stand and help write a new chapter for Fiji.

He said enforcement alone was not enough. Long-term solutions must target poverty, failing systems, and a growing sense of hopelessness.

Naivalurua said the police force must become capable, responsive, and grounded in strong ethics to meet the demands of this fight.

IDADAIT events are underway nationwide this week, focusing on education, prevention, and community mobilisation.

