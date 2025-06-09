Bra-fitting initiative uplifts breast cancer survivors

More than 200 women who are breast cancer patients and survivors have been assisted by the Butterfly Buddies in the past week.

Survivor and Rotary volunteer Gillian Horton says their main mission is to help women feel normal again after surgery through specialized bra-fitting initiatives.

She explains that many women face societal stigma after undergoing surgery, and the program helps restore their confidence and emotional strength.

“These women who come to us, their lives are changed. They can go back into their community, they can go to church, they look like themselves, and they feel like themselves. And when the lady feels like herself, all the family is happy. And so it’s not just one lady that’s happy. We are making a big difference to everywhere in Fiji.”

Horton adds that the initiative is run in partnership with the Fiji Cancer Society and has received a positive response from the public.

Meanwhile, the program continues tomorrow at Labasa Hospital, and both women and children are encouraged to participate in this free initiative.

