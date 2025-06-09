Snoop Dogg, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana star in AFL

source: AAP/ Website

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr, opened his show with an inspirational video, declaring to the crowd: “It’s grand final time baby, greatness is on the line.”

He urged Geelong Cats fans to make some noise, as a marching band in the goal square played the club’s song, before a matching band at the other end of the ground did the same with Brisbane Lion’s song.

The selection of Snoop Dogg as the entertainment for the event was not without its critics, with Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young even going as far as labelling him a “slur merchant” in parliament.

But the 100,000-strong crowd did not seem to mind, roaring for the self-proclaimed “Doggfather” as he strutted out onto the MCG with a full marching band behind him, launching into The Next Episode.

