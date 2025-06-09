Meryl Streep at Dolce & Gabbana as scenes

Source: Reuters

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were on the front row of Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday, in character as magazine editor Miranda Priestly and her art director as scenes were shot for “The Devil Wears Prada 2”.

Part of the filming for the sequel to the fashion movie will take place in Milan.

Vogue doyenne Anna Wintour, widely considered an inspiration for the Miranda Priestly character, was also at the show to see the models parade in pyjama-style trousers and shirts, paired with black lace lingerie or oversized jackets.

