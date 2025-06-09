Gucci stages star-studded movie night as designer Demna debuts

[Source: Reuters]

Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week by breaking the mold.

In a short dramatic film, Demi Moore, Edward Norton and other actors wore designs by new creative director Demna as French parent company Kering seeks to revive the century-old Italian label.

The story, set in a birthday dinner celebration, replaced the traditional live runway walk.

Kering is banking on Demna, who transformed Balenciaga’s austere image to incorporate pop culture, to bring his magic to its flagship label Gucci, which accounts for the bulk of its profits, after two years of sliding sales to accelerate its recovery.

Inside Palazzo Mezzanotte, which houses the Milan stock exchange, Gucci screened “The Tiger,” co-directed by American Spike Jonze and Dutch Halina Reijn, and starring Ed Harris, among other actors.

Models draped in Demna’s new “La Famiglia” collection, including opulent fur coats and deeply plunging shirts, sat in the front rows of the makeshift movie theatre.

Moore, the film’s protagonist, watched in a gleaming golden dress from the velvet seats.

“There’s only Gucci in my head,” Demna told journalists in brief remarks at the event, describing his Gucci debut as part of his process to redefine the house’s stylistic codes.

In a surprise, Gucci showed images of the Georgian designer’s styles on Instagram on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s screening in a bold attempt to grab attention at the start of a packed fashion show season.

New Kering (PRTP.PA), opens new tab CEO Luca de Meo, chairman and controlling shareholder Francois-Henri Pinault and newly appointed Gucci CEO Francesca Bellettini also attended the event.

Demna’s first catwalk show will be held in February.

Milan is the third leg of month-long fashion weeks around the globe, at a time of industry upheaval with new designers also appointed at Chanel, LVMH-owned Dior, Celine, Loewe and Versace, among many others.

Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi are among the brands presenting catwalk shows in Milan over the next few days.

