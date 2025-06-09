LTA faces questions over truck overloading

Overloaded trucks could continue crossing bridges with excess loads even after being fined.

Concerns about whether current enforcement measures are preventing potential infrastructure damage have also been raised.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma questioned why trucks found carrying loads beyond permitted weight limits could still be allowed to continue their journeys after receiving infringement notices.

He warned that imposing a fine does little to protect bridges if the excess cargo remains on the vehicle, particularly where infrastructure has strict weight

restrictions.

Sharma said operators should be required to arrange another truck to take the excess load before proceeding.

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The concern puts the focus on what happens after an overloading offence is detected, and whether enforcement officers have clear requirements to ensure the vehicle is brought within its permitted weight before returning to the road.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said facilities were already in place for load checks, with LTA officers able to take appropriate action.

Sharma also questioned the division of responsibility for road safety, asking whether the LTA could hold the Fiji Roads Authority accountable for poor road

conditions that also put motorists at risk.

Ro Filipe identified the FRA as the agency responsible for roads, maintenance and related programs but did not outline how accountability between the two authorities is enforced.