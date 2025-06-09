President raises alarm over life after amputation

Diabetes-related amputations are leaving many Fijians facing long-term care challenges, with limited support once they are discharged from hospital.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says more must be done to support patients returning to their villages, where families often shoulder the responsibility of caring for them.

He is calling on the government to strengthen assistance for people living with severe diabetes complications, stressing that support must extend beyond hospital treatment and include the challenges patients face once they return to their communities.

“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life, regardless of financial or social standing.”

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Ratu Naiqama adds that greater attention must be given to those already suffering from the complications of diabetes, rather than waiting for their conditions to worsen before intervening.

The President also reiterated that people living with the condition must also have the support and opportunity to lead meaningful lives.