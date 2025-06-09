Armani's fashion legacy celebrated at Milan retrospective

[Source: Reuters]

A retrospective celebrating half a century of Giorgio Armani’s work will kick off at a Milan museum.

Showcasing more than 100 creations including rare dresses and suits that defined the legendary Italian designer’s understated elegance.

Armani, known in the fashion world as “King Giorgio”, died earlier this month at the age of 91 in Milan, a city with which he had a deep personal and professional connection.

The exhibition, which starts during Milan Fashion Week and runs through January, was curated with Armani’s direct input and coincides with the label’s 50th anniversary.

ARMANI’S LAST COLLECTION WILL HIT THE RUNWAY

It sets the tone for a week that blends mourning with celebration, culminating in a runway show of Armani’s spring collection on Sunday evening at the Brera art museum, where the exhibition is also being held.

Garments including striking blue and red dresses are set among Italian art masterpieces from the Middle Ages to the 19th century.

“Armani’s aesthetic rigor is also an ethical rigor, like that of the greats of the past,” museum director Angelo Crespi said.

The retrospective marks the end of an era — and the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic brand.

Armani remained fiercely independent throughout his career, resisting takeover approaches and a stock market listing.

In his will, however, he instructed heirs to sell the company in two phases, naming French luxury conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA), beauty giant L’Oréal, and eyewear heavyweight EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA), as possible buyers.

Until then, the business remains in the hands of Armani’s closest family members and confidants, including longtime collaborator Pantaleo Dell’Orco, who will oversee the transition alongside a foundation created by the designer.

The Milan Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with a Gucci event and runs to September 29. Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi are among the brands showcasing new collections.

